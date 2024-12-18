Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 to be retired during February ceremony at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — No Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball player will wear Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 again. The number…

No Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball player will wear Caitlin Clark's No. 22 again.

The number will be retired in a ceremony Feb. 2 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the Iowa athletic department announced Wednesday.

Clark finished her college career last season as the all-time leading men’s or women’s scorer in NCAA Division I history and is widely regarded as a transformational figure in the women’s game. The flair of her game and long-distance 3-point shots spawned a legion of fans adorned in her No. 22 jersey at games both home and away.

“I’m forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball,” Clark said. “It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I’ve admired for so long.”

Clark, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever last spring and was the WNBA Rookie of the Year, will be in attendance for the number retirement ceremony during the Hawkeyes’ game against Southern California.

“Caitlin Clark has not only redefined excellence on the court but has also inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination,” Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said. “Her remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the University of Iowa and the world of women’s basketball. Retiring her number is a testament to her extraordinary contributions and a celebration of her legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Hawkeye fans are eager to say thank you for so many incredible moments.”

In a 17-day span from Feb. 15 to March 3, Clark broke Kelsey Plum’s record to become the all-time women’s NCAA Division I scoring leader, passed AIAW star Lynette Woodard for the major college scoring record and passed LSU’s Pete Maravich for most career points in Division I history for men and women.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA championship game in her last two years and is the only player in Division I men’s or women’s basketball history to lead her conference in scoring and assists in four consecutive seasons.

