BYU plays Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-1 MWC) vs. BYU Cougars (7-2) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes…

Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-1 MWC) vs. BYU Cougars (7-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on Wyoming in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Cougars have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. BYU is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 85.7 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Cowboys are 5-3 in non-conference play. Wyoming is the MWC leader with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Jordan Nesbitt averaging 10.1.

BYU averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cougars.

Obi Agbim is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Cowboys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.