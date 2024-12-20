BYU hosts Arizona after Williams’ 24-point game

Arizona Wildcats (9-4) at BYU Cougars (9-2) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces BYU after Jada…

Arizona Wildcats (9-4) at BYU Cougars (9-2)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces BYU after Jada Williams scored 24 points in Arizona’s 87-66 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Cougars have gone 5-1 in home games. BYU averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 away from home. Arizona ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Breya Cunningham averaging 5.2.

BYU averages 70.4 points, 10.8 more per game than the 59.6 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game BYU allows.

The Cougars and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

Williams is shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

