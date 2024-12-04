BYU Cougars to face the UTEP Miners on the road

BYU Cougars (6-2) at UTEP Miners (4-1) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits UTEP for…

BYU Cougars (6-2) at UTEP Miners (4-1)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits UTEP for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday.

The Miners are 3-1 in home games. UTEP is ninth in the CUSA with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Luisa Vydrova averaging 2.6.

The Cougars are 1-0 in road games. BYU scores 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

UTEP’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Miners.

Delaney Gibb is averaging 16.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.