BYU Cougars and the Wyoming Cowboys play in Salt Lake City, Utah

Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-1 MWC) vs. BYU Cougars (7-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -18.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and BYU square off in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Cougars are 7-2 in non-conference play. BYU is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowboys have a 5-3 record in non-conference games. Wyoming averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

BYU scores 85.7 points, 11.8 more per game than the 73.9 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars.

Obi Agbim is averaging 18 points and 3.9 assists for the Cowboys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.