Byron Ireland scores in final second to rally Nicholls to 71-69 victory over Seattle U

SEATTLE (AP) — Byron Ireland stole the ball and scored with less than a second remaining, finishing with 19 points to rally Nicholls to a 71-69 victory over Seattle University on Monday night.

Ireland shot 7 of 10 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (8-5). Trae English added 13 points, five assists and five steals. Mekhi Collins shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Redhawks (5-9). Kobe Williamson added 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Brayden Maldonado finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

