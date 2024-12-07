Bynum scores 19 as UTEP beats Seattle U 88-72

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ahamad Bynum scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead UTEP over Seattle…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ahamad Bynum scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead UTEP over Seattle U 88-72 on Saturday night.

Bynum shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Miners (6-2). Otis Frazier III added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had five assists. Kevin Kalu had 13 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Redhawks (3-6) were led in scoring by Paris Dawson, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Seattle U also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. John Christofilis had 13 points.

UTEP took the lead with 18:55 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 48-23 at halftime, with Frazier racking up 12 points. UTEP extended its lead to 77-49 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Bynum scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

