Butler visits Creighton following Jensen’s 23-point game

Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 2-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 2-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays Butler after Lauren Jensen scored 23 points in Creighton’s 75-56 victory against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Bluejays are 3-0 in home games. Creighton ranks third in the Big East with 17.5 assists per game led by Jensen averaging 4.2.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 against Big East opponents. Butler scores 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Creighton scores 75.4 points, 14.5 more per game than the 60.9 Butler allows. Butler averages 68.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the 65.5 Creighton gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jensen is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bluejays.

Kilyn McGuff is averaging 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.