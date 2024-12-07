Butler visits Bower and Ohio

Butler Bulldogs (8-2) at Ohio Bobcats (2-4) Athens, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on Butler after…

Butler Bulldogs (8-2) at Ohio Bobcats (2-4)

Athens, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on Butler after Gigi Bower scored 21 points in Ohio’s 97-37 win against the Ohio Christian Trailblazers.

The Bobcats have gone 2-3 at home. Ohio gives up 69.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 away from home. Butler ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Ohio averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Butler gives up. Butler averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Ohio gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling is shooting 31.0% and averaging 11.7 points for the Bobcats.

Caroline Strande is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

