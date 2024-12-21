Butler visits Allen and DePaul

Butler Bulldogs (10-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-8) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Butler after Jorie…

Butler Bulldogs (10-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-8)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Butler after Jorie Allen scored 23 points in DePaul’s 76-64 win over the Southern Jaguars.

The Blue Demons are 4-3 on their home court. DePaul is fifth in the Big East with 15.7 assists per game led by Allen averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 on the road. Butler ranks third in the Big East shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

DePaul’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Butler allows. Butler averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game DePaul allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 47.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Blue Demons.

Caroline Strande averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

