Butler plays North Dakota State, looks for 5th straight home win

North Dakota State Bison (7-4) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler will try to…

North Dakota State Bison (7-4) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs play North Dakota State.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Butler is ninth in the Big East scoring 73.8 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Bison have gone 2-3 away from home. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Noah Feddersen averaging 5.7.

Butler scores 73.8 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.8 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bulldogs.

Jacari White is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.