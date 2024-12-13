Butler plays No. 20 Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Butler Bulldogs (7-3) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Wisconsin…

Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Butler Bulldogs (7-3)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Wisconsin and Butler square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Bulldogs have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Butler is eighth in the Big East with 14.3 assists per game led by Jahmyl Telfort averaging 3.1.

The Badgers are 8-1 in non-conference play. Wisconsin averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Butler makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Wisconsin scores 15.7 more points per game (81.8) than Butler allows (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Max Klesmit averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

