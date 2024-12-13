Butler leads Bowling Green against UMKC

Bowling Green Falcons (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes…

Bowling Green Falcons (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-7)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on UMKC after Derrick Butler scored 35 points in Bowling Green’s 102-81 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Kangaroos have gone 3-1 at home. UMKC scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Falcons have gone 0-3 away from home. Bowling Green ranks seventh in the MAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 6.2.

UMKC is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is averaging 15.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Kangaroos.

Marcus Johnson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Falcons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.