Butler hosts Williams and Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Butler Bulldogs (9-2)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces Butler after Serah Williams scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 66-64 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Butler averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Badgers are 0-1 on the road. Wisconsin ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Butler averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Strande is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Williams is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 12.1 rebounds for the Badgers.

