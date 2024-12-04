Butler hosts UT Martin following Strande’s 23-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-7) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces UT Martin after…

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-7) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces UT Martin after Caroline Strande scored 23 points in Butler’s 70-64 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 on their home court. Butler is fifth in the Big East with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Cristen Carter averaging 2.7.

The Skyhawks are 0-2 in road games. UT Martin is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

Butler is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% UT Martin allows to opponents. UT Martin’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Strande is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bulldogs.

Anaya Brown is shooting 39.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.