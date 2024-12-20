Butler hosts No. 11 UConn after Ball’s 22-point showing

UConn Huskies (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-5, 0-1 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-5, 0-1 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 UConn visits Butler after Solomon Ball scored 22 points in UConn’s 94-89 overtime victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 at home. Butler has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 1-0 against Big East opponents. UConn is third in the Big East with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed, Jr. averaging 2.8.

Butler makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). UConn has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs.

Alex Karaban is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

