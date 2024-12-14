Butler Bulldogs and the No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers meet in Indianapolis, Indiana

Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Butler Bulldogs (7-3) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5;…

Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Butler Bulldogs (7-3)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Wisconsin and Butler square off in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 in non-conference play. Butler is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Badgers have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 81.8 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Butler makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Wisconsin scores 15.7 more points per game (81.8) than Butler gives up to opponents (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick McCaffery averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc.

Max Klesmit is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 12.3 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.