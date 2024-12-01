Butler Bulldogs and the Boise State Broncos square off in Estero, Florida

Boise State Broncos (7-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (6-2) Estero, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Butler…

Boise State Broncos (7-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (6-2)

Estero, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Butler square off in Estero, Florida.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 in non-conference play. Butler scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Broncos are 7-1 in non-conference play. Boise State is fifth in the MWC scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Elodie Lalotte averaging 10.0.

Butler scores 70.1 points, 13.1 more per game than the 57.0 Boise State allows. Boise State scores 11.4 more points per game (72.0) than Butler gives up (60.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Strande is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulldogs.

Natalie Pasco is shooting 47.0% and averaging 10.6 points for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

