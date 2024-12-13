Burnham and Portland host Portland State

Portland State Vikings (3-4) at Portland Pilots (10-0) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Portland State…

Portland State Vikings (3-4) at Portland Pilots (10-0)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Portland State after Maisie Burnham scored 25 points in Portland’s 83-67 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Pilots are 6-0 on their home court.

The Vikings are 1-2 in road games. Portland State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

Portland averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.7 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 56.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 60.4 Portland gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnham is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pilots.

Rhema Ogele is averaging 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Vikings.

