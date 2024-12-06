Burgin leads Idaho State against Oral Roberts after 25-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-6) at Idaho State Bengals (3-5) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-6) at Idaho State Bengals (3-5)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Oral Roberts after AJ Burgin scored 25 points in Idaho State’s 94-80 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bengals have gone 2-0 at home. Idaho State scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. Oral Roberts ranks third in the Summit League shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Idaho State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bengals.

Issac McBride is averaging 16.2 points for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.