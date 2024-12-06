Bukvic leads Idaho against St. Thomas after 24-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-3) at Idaho Vandals (5-2) Moscow; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces St. Thomas after…

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-3) at Idaho Vandals (5-2)

Moscow; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces St. Thomas after Anja Bukvic scored 24 points in Idaho’s 94-54 victory against the Montana Tech Orediggers.

The Vandals have gone 2-0 in home games. Idaho is fourth in the Big Sky with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rosie Schweizer averaging 3.0.

The Tommies are 2-2 on the road. St. Thomas is second in the Summit giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Idaho averages 69.7 points, 6.5 more per game than the 63.2 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 16.8 more points per game (72.8) than Idaho gives up to opponents (56.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Schweizer is shooting 57.6% and averaging 12.6 points for the Vandals.

Jo Langbehn is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Tommies.

