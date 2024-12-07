Bukvic leads Idaho against St. Thomas after 24-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-3) at Idaho Vandals (5-2) Moscow; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts St. Thomas after…

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-3) at Idaho Vandals (5-2)

Moscow; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts St. Thomas after Anja Bukvic scored 24 points in Idaho’s 94-54 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers.

The Vandals have gone 2-0 at home. Idaho has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

The Tommies are 2-2 in road games. St. Thomas has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Idaho is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points above the 33.4% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosie Schweizer is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Vandals.

Jo Langbehn is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Tommies.

