Buffalo visits Saint Bonaventure on 3-game road slide

Buffalo Bulls (5-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Bulls take on Saint Bonaventure.

The Bonnies are 4-0 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure ranks fifth in the A-10 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chance Moore averaging 2.1.

The Bulls are 1-3 on the road. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Batchelor averaging 5.1.

Saint Bonaventure makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Buffalo scores 17.3 more points per game (78.4) than Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents (61.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Ryan Sabol is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 18.6 points.

