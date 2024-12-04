Buffalo takes on Binghamton, aims for 8th straight victory

Binghamton Bearcats (5-3) at Buffalo Bulls (7-0) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into a…

Binghamton Bearcats (5-3) at Buffalo Bulls (7-0)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into a matchup against Binghamton as winners of seven games in a row.

The Bulls are 4-0 in home games. Buffalo scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 26.3 points per game.

The Bearcats are 2-2 in road games. Binghamton averages 63.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Buffalo makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Binghamton averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Buffalo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terah Harness is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 11.9 points.

Jadyn Weltz averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.