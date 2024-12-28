Buffalo plays Temple, looks to stop road skid

Buffalo Bulls (5-6) at Temple Owls (7-5) Philadelphia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will try to break its…

Buffalo Bulls (5-6) at Temple Owls (7-5)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will try to break its five-game road slide when the Bulls play Temple.

The Owls are 4-0 on their home court. Temple ranks ninth in the AAC in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. William Settle leads the Owls with 6.5 boards.

The Bulls have gone 1-5 away from home. Buffalo is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Temple’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Temple allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 20.3 points for the Owls.

Ryan Sabol is averaging 16.9 points for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

