Buffalo plays Saint Bonaventure on 3-game road slide

Buffalo Bulls (5-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1) Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -17.5;…

Buffalo Bulls (5-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -17.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Saint Bonaventure looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Bonnies are 4-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulls have gone 1-3 away from home. Buffalo is fifth in the MAC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Noah Batchelor averaging 6.6.

Saint Bonaventure makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Buffalo averages 17.3 more points per game (78.4) than Saint Bonaventure gives up to opponents (61.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 15.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Ryan Sabol is shooting 46.7% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bulls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.