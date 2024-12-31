Buffalo faces Central Michigan following Watson’s 20-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-7) at Buffalo Bulls (11-0) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on…

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-7) at Buffalo Bulls (11-0)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Central Michigan after Chellia Watson scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 107-59 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Bulls are 7-0 in home games. Buffalo averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Chippewas are 1-3 in road games. Central Michigan leads the MAC with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Desrae Kyles averaging 8.0.

Buffalo makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Central Michigan has shot at a 35.9% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terah Harness is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 11.9 points.

Madi Morson is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.