Buffalo Bulls face the Binghamton Bearcats on 7-game win streak

Binghamton Bearcats (5-3) at Buffalo Bulls (7-0)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo is looking to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Binghamton.

The Bulls are 4-0 in home games. Buffalo averages 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 26.3 points per game.

The Bearcats have gone 2-2 away from home.

Buffalo’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Buffalo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terah Harness averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Jadyn Weltz is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bearcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.