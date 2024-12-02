Bueckers and No. 2 UConn host Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-3) at UConn Huskies (6-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn faces…

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-3) at UConn Huskies (6-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn faces Holy Cross after Paige Bueckers scored 29 points in UConn’s 73-60 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Huskies are 3-0 on their home court. UConn is the top team in the Big East with 40.7 points in the paint led by Bueckers averaging 9.7.

The Crusaders are 4-1 on the road. Holy Cross ranks seventh in the Patriot with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Simone Foreman averaging 5.3.

UConn makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Holy Cross has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 35.0% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is shooting 62.7% and averaging 22.0 points for the Huskies.

Foreman is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Crusaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.