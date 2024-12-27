Bucknell takes on Syracuse on 6-game losing streak

Bucknell Bison (4-8) at Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange…

Bucknell Bison (4-8) at Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks to end its six-game losing streak with a win over Syracuse.

The Orange have gone 5-1 in home games. Syracuse averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bison are 2-4 on the road. Bucknell ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Noah Williamson averaging 6.2.

Syracuse makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Bucknell’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Syracuse has given up to its opponents (46.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Moore is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 9.1 points.

Josh Bascoe is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

