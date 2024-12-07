Bucknell plays Radford, looks to end road losing streak

Bucknell Bison (4-6) at Radford Highlanders (8-2) Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hits the road against…

Bucknell Bison (4-6) at Radford Highlanders (8-2)

Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hits the road against Radford looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Highlanders have gone 3-0 in home games. Radford is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bison have gone 2-2 away from home. Bucknell is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Radford scores 75.2 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 75.8 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Radford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 15.6 points.

Noah Williamson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

