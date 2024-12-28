Bucknell faces Syracuse, aims to end 6-game slide

Bucknell Bison (4-8) at Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange…

Bucknell Bison (4-8) at Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell enters the matchup against Syracuse as losers of six straight games.

The Orange have gone 5-1 at home. Syracuse is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bison are 2-4 in road games. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot League with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Noah Williamson averaging 6.2.

Syracuse makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Bucknell averages 70.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 80.2 Syracuse allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Carlos is averaging 5.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Orange.

Josh Bascoe is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.