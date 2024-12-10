Bucknell faces Duquesne on 5-game win streak

Bucknell Bison (5-4) at Duquesne Dukes (6-2) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell will attempt to continue its…

Bucknell Bison (5-4) at Duquesne Dukes (6-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Duquesne.

The Dukes have gone 5-0 in home games. Duquesne leads the A-10 with 20.3 fast break points.

The Bison have gone 1-4 away from home. Bucknell is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Duquesne makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Bucknell averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Dukes.

Isabella King averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

