Bucknell Bison face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on 3-game losing streak

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-1) at Bucknell Bison (4-5)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell comes into the matchup against Saint Bonaventure as losers of three games in a row.

The Bison have gone 2-2 at home. Bucknell ranks fifth in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Noah Williamson paces the Bison with 7.2 boards.

The Bonnies are 2-0 on the road. Saint Bonaventure scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Bucknell averages 73.3 points, 10.4 more per game than the 62.9 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 74.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 77.1 Bucknell gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Bison.

Chance Moore is averaging 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Bonnies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

