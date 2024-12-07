Bryce Lindsay scores 18 to lead James Madison over Utah Valley 78-61

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay had 18 points in James Madison’s 78-61 win against Utah Valley on Saturday night.…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay had 18 points in James Madison’s 78-61 win against Utah Valley on Saturday night.

Lindsay added five rebounds for the Dukes (6-4). Xavier Brown scored 12 points and added seven assists. AJ Smith went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

The Wolverines (4-5) were led in scoring by Osiris Grady, who finished with 12 points. Tanner Toolson added 10 points and two steals. Hayden Welling had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

