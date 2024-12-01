Bryant visits Drexel after Magee’s 23-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at Drexel Dragons (5-3) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Bryant after Kobe Magee…

Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at Drexel Dragons (5-3)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Bryant after Kobe Magee scored 23 points in Drexel’s 83-71 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Dragons have gone 2-1 at home. Drexel is second in the CAA with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cole Hargrove averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the road. Bryant is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

Drexel averages 75.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 77.8 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Drexel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Magee is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dragons.

Rafael Pinzon is averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

