Bryant visits Brown after Mancini’s 22-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (7-2) at Brown Bears (4-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays Brown after Mia Mancini scored 22 points in Bryant’s 63-52 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Bears have gone 2-2 in home games. Brown ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 12.8 assists per game led by Grace Arnolie averaging 3.9.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in road games. Bryant averages 62.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Brown averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Bryant allows. Bryant averages 62.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 65.2 Brown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arnolie is shooting 34.3% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bears.

Mancini is shooting 33.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs.

