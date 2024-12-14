Bryant visits Boston College following Brigham’s 24-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (7-3) at Boston College Eagles (8-4, 1-0 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Boston…

Bryant Bulldogs (7-3) at Boston College Eagles (8-4, 1-0 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Boston College after Ali Brigham scored 24 points in Bryant’s 53-50 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Eagles are 6-0 on their home court. Boston College is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 away from home. Bryant is the America East leader with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 6.6.

Boston College makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Bryant has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: T’Yana Todd is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.8 points.

Mia Mancini is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

