Bryant hosts Marist following Williams’ 23-point outing

Marist Red Foxes (4-4) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-1) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Marist…

Marist Red Foxes (4-4) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-1)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Marist after Brielle Williams scored 23 points in Bryant’s 67-52 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Bryant leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 35.0 boards. Nia Scott leads the Bulldogs with 10.3 rebounds.

The Red Foxes are 0-4 in road games. Marist has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Bryant’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Bryant allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maranda Nyborg is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Lexie Tarul averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.