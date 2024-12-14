Bryant Bulldogs take on the Fordham Rams

Fordham Rams (6-5) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is…

Fordham Rams (6-5) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (6-6)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant squares off against Fordham in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Bulldogs have a 6-6 record in non-conference games. Bryant leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 37.6 boards. Earl Timberlake leads the Bulldogs with 7.7 rebounds.

The Rams are 6-5 in non-conference play. Fordham ranks seventh in the A-10 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Romad Dean averaging 4.6.

Bryant averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Jackie Johnson III is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.1 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

