Bryant Bulldogs and the Fordham Rams square off in Uncasville, Connecticut

Fordham Rams (6-5) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (6-6)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham and Bryant square off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in non-conference play. Bryant is the leader in the America East with 14.3 fast break points.

The Rams are 6-5 in non-conference play. Fordham is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Bryant averages 85.5 points, 12.7 more per game than the 72.8 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 75.2 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 77.8 Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is shooting 50.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.8 points.

Jackie Johnson III is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

