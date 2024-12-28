Bryant Bulldogs and the Coppin State Eagles square off in Teaneck, New Jersey

Coppin State Eagles (8-6) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (7-4) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Coppin…

Coppin State Eagles (8-6) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (7-4)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Coppin State at Bogota Savings Bank Center in Teaneck, New Jersey.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in non-conference play. Bryant is second in the America East with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 6.2.

The Eagles are 8-6 in non-conference play. Coppin State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 28.6% from 3-point range.

Bryant is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 62.8 points per game, 3.7 more than the 59.1 Bryant allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Laila Lawrence is averaging 17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

