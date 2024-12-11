Bryant and Illinois host Bradley

Bradley Braves (5-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois…

Bradley Braves (5-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays Bradley after Genesis Bryant scored 22 points in Illinois’ 83-74 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Fighting Illini have gone 5-0 at home. Illinois has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 2-1 on the road. Bradley has a 1-1 record against opponents over .500.

Illinois makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Bradley has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Soleil Barnes is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

