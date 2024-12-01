Bryan, Seattle U Redhawks to face Cunningham, Arizona Wildcats on Monday

Seattle U Redhawks (2-5) at Arizona Wildcats (6-3) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Seattle U…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-5) at Arizona Wildcats (6-3)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Seattle U in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court.

The Redhawks are 0-3 on the road. Seattle U gives up 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Arizona is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulina Paris averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Taisiya Kozlova averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

