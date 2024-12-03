Bryan scores 17 off the bench, Santa Clara knocks off McNeese 74-67

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Tyeree Bryan scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead Santa Clara past…

Bryan went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Broncos (4-5). Christoph Tilly scored 13 points while going 2 of 5 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Carlos Stewart went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Christian Shumate led the Cowboys (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Joe Charles added 17 points and two steals for McNeese. DJ Richards also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

