Bruns leads South Dakota against Wyoming after 22-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (5-3, 0-1 MWC) at South Dakota Coyotes (7-4)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Wyoming after Isaac Bruns scored 22 points in South Dakota’s 95-82 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Coyotes are 6-0 in home games. South Dakota averages 87.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 0-2 away from home. Wyoming ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

South Dakota averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Fens is averaging 9.3 points for the Coyotes.

Obi Agbim is averaging 18.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Cowboys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

