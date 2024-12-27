Brubaker and the Pepperdine Waves visit conference foe Washington State

Pepperdine Waves (5-5, 0-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (6-6, 1-0 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (5-5, 0-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (6-6, 1-0 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces Washington State in WCC action Saturday.

The Cougars have gone 3-1 at home. Washington State has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Waves have gone 0-1 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks fourth in the WCC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 4.1.

Washington State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Washington State gives up.

The Cougars and Waves square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Astera Tuhina is averaging 7.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars.

Chloe Sotell is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 11.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.