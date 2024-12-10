Brown’s 28 lead Nicholls State past Southern-New Orleans 110-66

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Robert Brown III scored 28 points as Nicholls State beat Southern-New Orleans 110-66 on Tuesday night.…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Robert Brown III scored 28 points as Nicholls State beat Southern-New Orleans 110-66 on Tuesday night.

Brown shot 9 for 18 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (7-4, 2-0 Southland Conference). Sincere Malone scored 23 points while shooting 9 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds. Jamal West shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Knights were led by Jamal Gibson, who recorded 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.