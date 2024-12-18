Brown’s 16 help Central Connecticut State take down Fairfield 64-63

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jayden Brown scored 16 points as Central Connecticut State beat Fairfield 64-63 on Wednesday night. Brown…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jayden Brown scored 16 points as Central Connecticut State beat Fairfield 64-63 on Wednesday night.

Brown also contributed 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Devils (7-4). Devin Haid scored 13 points, going 6 of 10. Jordan Jones went 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists.

The Stags (5-6) were led by Deon Perry, who recorded 13 points. Jamie Bergens added 11 points and two steals for Fairfield. Peyton Smith had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

