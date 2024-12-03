Brown visits Vermont following Hurley’s 23-point game

Brown Bears (4-3) at Vermont Catamounts (5-4) Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -5.5; over/under is…

Brown Bears (4-3) at Vermont Catamounts (5-4)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces Brown after TJ Hurley scored 23 points in Vermont’s 68-64 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Catamounts have gone 3-0 at home. Vermont has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 1-1 away from home. Brown has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Vermont averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Brown gives up. Brown scores 8.0 more points per game (75.4) than Vermont allows (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hurley is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Catamounts.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 19 points and 3.3 assists for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

